Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $80.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

