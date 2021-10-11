Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,310

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities raised Electrocomponents to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,157.60 ($15.12).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,077 ($14.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 39.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,065.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,043.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 672.50 ($8.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

