Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. ION Acquisition Corp 2 accounts for approximately 0.2% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IACB traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.92. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

