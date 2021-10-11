Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFGSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

