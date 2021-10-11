Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $32,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $48.00 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.