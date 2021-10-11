Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 82.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 71,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.56 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.