Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.14. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynatronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.