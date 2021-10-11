Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

BROS stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.