Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BROS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

