Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BROS opened at $42.65 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

