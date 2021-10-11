Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $62.00.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

