DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DURECT were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 1,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,209. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $275.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.