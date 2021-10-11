Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 1,786,955 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Durable Capital Partners LP lessened its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786,955 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $114,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,113,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 403,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 328,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.45. 10,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

