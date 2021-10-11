Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 161,318 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,318 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.4% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.61% of Waste Connections worth $190,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,118. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.