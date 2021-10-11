Durable Capital Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,289 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.26% of Bill.com worth $45,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bill.com by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.67. 8,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,626. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.47 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,805 shares of company stock worth $68,304,382. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.