Durable Capital Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,566,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,638,000. Clear Secure accounts for approximately 2.4% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,142,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

NYSE:YOU traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.25. 1,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,026. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.38. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. Analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.