Durable Capital Partners LP Acquires 83,668 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,668 shares during the period. FirstService makes up approximately 4.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 7.46% of FirstService worth $560,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FirstService by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FirstService by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $126.13 and a 12 month high of $197.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.82. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

