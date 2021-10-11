Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given “Buy” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$11.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

TSE:DPM opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.06. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.67.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$214.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,555.60. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 771,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Insiders acquired 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377 in the last ninety days.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.