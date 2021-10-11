DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Cap of $15.85 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $15.27 or 0.00026976 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $15.85 million and $330,227.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00062680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00125476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.21 or 0.99852044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.12 or 0.06194784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.