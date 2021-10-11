Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $111.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,675. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.