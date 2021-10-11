DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

DLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:DLO traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. 41,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.82. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $42,024,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,529,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

