Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,059 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.24% of Medifast worth $107,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Medifast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $192.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.29. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

