Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 996,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.00% of ExlService worth $105,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $125.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.