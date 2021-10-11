Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $109.43 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $109,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

AYI opened at $202.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.85 and its 200-day moving average is $177.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.