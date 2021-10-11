Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.31% of Ultra Clean worth $103,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

UCTT opened at $42.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.