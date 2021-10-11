Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,660,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $106,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

