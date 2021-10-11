Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.51% of Texas Roadhouse worth $101,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $92.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

