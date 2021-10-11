DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $507,060.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $1,370,079.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00.

Shares of DOCN opened at $83.84 on Monday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $88.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $670,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,062,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

