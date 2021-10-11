DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,822,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

