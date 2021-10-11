Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APPS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.31. 133,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,575. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

