Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.72.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 59.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $746,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.