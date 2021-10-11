Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Acquires 234 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,542 ($46.28) per share, with a total value of £8,288.28 ($10,828.69).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77).

On Friday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).

Shares of LON DGE traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,543.16 ($46.29). 1,608,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,539.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,411.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,745.63 ($48.94).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

