Dfyn Network (DFYN) One Day Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $15.57 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00060688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00128366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00079481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,646.95 or 1.00401523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.83 or 0.06132100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 27,680,973 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

