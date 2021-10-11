DFSocial Gaming Price Hits $198.30 on Major Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 60.3% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $8,024.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $198.30 or 0.00358498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00125450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00080139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.13 or 1.00367655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.90 or 0.06240035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002974 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.