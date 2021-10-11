DEXTools (DEXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $43.30 million and $1.00 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00205944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00095446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

