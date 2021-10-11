DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $18,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $529.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.