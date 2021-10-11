Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €72.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.96. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

