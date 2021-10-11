Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $60.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

GDEN opened at $51.36 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

