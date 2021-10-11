Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $127.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.
NYSE:OSK opened at $100.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $73,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after buying an additional 399,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
