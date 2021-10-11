Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $127.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

NYSE:OSK opened at $100.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $73,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after buying an additional 399,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

