Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,008 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 107,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $835.86 million, a PE ratio of 151.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

