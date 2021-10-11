Deutsche Bank AG Sells 55,750 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Barnes Group worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B opened at $43.60 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

