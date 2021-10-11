Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.42% of Antares Pharma worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $582.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.