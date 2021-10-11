Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Diodes by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 480,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

DIOD opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

