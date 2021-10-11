DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Achieves $152.17 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $152.17 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00010118 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00126990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.47 or 0.99848850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.64 or 0.06087417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.