Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

