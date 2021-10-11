Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Market Cap Reaches $19,923.81

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $19,923.81 and approximately $84.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00126037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.45 or 1.00053357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.74 or 0.06220237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

