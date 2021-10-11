DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,158.20 ($93.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, October 1st.

DCC traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,028 ($78.76). 107,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,176.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,151.37. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The stock has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

