DAV Coin (DAV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00320698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,660.72 or 1.00231863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00059263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.