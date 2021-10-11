Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Lowered to $139.10 at Jefferies Financial Group

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $146.50 to $139.10 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 128.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.01.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.89. 16,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after buying an additional 364,440 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 376,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after buying an additional 266,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

