Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Dana by 104,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,576 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dana by 756.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in Dana by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,502. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

